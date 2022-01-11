Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $63,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

