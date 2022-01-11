Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.92.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $25.32 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

