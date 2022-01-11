Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

