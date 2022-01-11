Zacks Investment Research Lowers Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

