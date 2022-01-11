Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $318.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $323.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

