Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,932.90

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,932.90 ($121.26) and traded as high as GBX 9,514 ($129.14). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 9,034 ($122.63), with a volume of 298,311 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRDA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($114.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,904.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,932.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($137.08), for a total value of £201,980 ($274,168.59).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

