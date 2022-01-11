Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.