Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $353.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.54. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $370.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

