Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.23. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 2,984,906 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$647.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$271.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

