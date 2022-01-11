Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.16

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.16 and traded as high as C$7.31. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 254,838 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.16. The stock has a market cap of C$753.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.