Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.69.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.30 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.