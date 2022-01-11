Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

UEIC opened at $38.91 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $509.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.