Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Commerce Bank increased its position in Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.