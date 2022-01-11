Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.
WWD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.63.
NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Commerce Bank increased its position in Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.