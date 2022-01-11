Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $452.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.84.

NYSE HUM opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.92 and its 200 day moving average is $433.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

