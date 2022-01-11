Truist Securiti Comments on Astronics Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year.

ATRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Astronics stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $417.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Astronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Astronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

