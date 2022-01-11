NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.25 ($3.95).

Several analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.40. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 249.60 ($3.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

