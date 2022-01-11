InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
NYSE:IHG opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
