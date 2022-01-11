InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE:IHG opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.