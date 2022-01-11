First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.10.

FSLR stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

