Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.25.

CLOV stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

