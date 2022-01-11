Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALGS opened at $3.73 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 180,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.