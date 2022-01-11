DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $580.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $462.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.24. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 25.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 20.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.