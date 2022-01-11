Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kindred Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KNDGF stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Kindred Group has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12.

Kindred Group Plc is engages in the online gambling business. Its brands include 32Red, bingo.com, Bohemia Casino, Casinohuone, iGame, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Roxy Palace, Storspiller, Unibet and Vlad Cazino. The company was founded by Anders Strom in 1997 and is headquartered in Sliema, Malta.

