SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.05.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.