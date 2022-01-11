PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.09.

PMT stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

