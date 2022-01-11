Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VALN. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $37.38 on Friday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

