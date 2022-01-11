Stephens Downgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.32.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $239.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $223.91 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.