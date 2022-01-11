Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

NYSE HLLY opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

