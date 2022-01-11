Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.