Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Shares Down 0.6%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) shares were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

About Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

