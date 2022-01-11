Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 135,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 132,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

PALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.42.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 13.69%.

In related news, CEO Jason Katz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,000 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

