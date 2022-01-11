Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.89. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 18,150 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

