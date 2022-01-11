China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 58,562 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.15.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

