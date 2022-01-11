Brokers Offer Predictions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.43). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $4.70 on Monday. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 740,847 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

