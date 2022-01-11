Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

