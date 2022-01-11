Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Get Amergent Hospitality Group alerts:

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.