Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

CPXWF opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

