Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,453.0 days.

BNTGF opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

