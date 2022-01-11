National Bank Financial Increases Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.