Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Lowered to C$140.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $27,421,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

