Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.18.

ACI opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

