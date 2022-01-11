Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 3,200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of 3,490.00.

TISCF stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Taisei has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.