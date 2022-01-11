Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.55 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after buying an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after buying an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after buying an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.