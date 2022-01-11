B. Riley Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $487.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.09.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $348.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

