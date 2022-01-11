FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Increased by Analyst

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a report released on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $71.35 on Monday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the period.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

