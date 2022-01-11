Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for FTC Solar, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FTC Solar in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of FTCI opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.