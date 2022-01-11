Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.64.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $361.79 on Monday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

