Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 179,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

