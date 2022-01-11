Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $178.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.64. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.