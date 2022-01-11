Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 605,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

