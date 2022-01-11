Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Shares Down 1.8%

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. Its digital commerce platform allows to optimize the retailing of offers and to complete retail transactions from start to finish across various digital sales channels.

